Ryder Cup: Jon Rahm nails long-range birdie attempt for Europe

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia looked to give Team Europe a point in their foursome pairing against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Friday in the Ryder Cup.

Rahm was doing everything he could to keep his pairing in the match. On the fourth hole, Rahm was on his third shot and a bit far from the hole when he nailed the birdie attempt off the flag.

The Spaniard is looking to end his 2020-21 season on a high note with a Ryder Cup victory. He’s had a bit of an up-and-down year that saw him pick up his first major title, the U.S. Open. It was his first victory since picking up a win at the 2020 BMW Championship.

Rahm talked about the great reverence he has for the Ryder Cup and those who represented Europe in the past.

"When you're born in Spain, the Ryder Cup is something special. There's a lot of legacy in this event between Seve [Ballesteros] and [Jose Maria Olazabal] and the player whose got the most amount of Ryder Cup points for team Europe in history [Sergio Garcia]. It's a lot to live up to, I'm not going to lie," Rahm said Thursday, via Golf Channel.

Rahm is the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world.