Ryan Leaf opens up about what led to prescription drug battle, cites 2004 boxing event

Ryan Leaf’s story from being one of the top picks in the 1998 draft to his career spiraling out of control is well known and the former NFL quarterback opened up about his addiction in a recent podcast interview.

Leaf spoke to former NBA guard Rex Chapman on his "Charges with Rex Chapman" podcast and explained in detail what led to his prescription pills addiction. He said he was in the crowd for a major boxing event in 2004 when he was booed upon his name being heard over the speakers.

"They announced Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Charles Barkley, Dr. Dre," Leaf said. "The audience cheered and clapped. And, then the MC there at the MGM Grand announced my name and like the whole auditorium just booed and hissed.

"My addict brain heard not only are you a terrible football player but you are an awful human being."

He said he was offered a Vicodin to mix with alcohol later and took it.

"This would be the first time I abused it and ... I didn't feel that judgment, I didn't feel that fear, I didn't feel that less than. I didn’t feel anything," he explained.

"I didn't feel better but it turns out I was just searching for that feeling of not feeling any of the feelings that I had been feeling for so long. I just wanted to numb out. And, that night changed."

Leaf has since turned his life around. He has been open about his journey to sobriety and was a part of ESPN’s college football broadcast crew as an analyst.