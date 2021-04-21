Ryan Fitzpatrick recalls awkward text to Alex Smith after 2018 leg injury: 'Felt like the biggest a--hole'

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick has yet to live down a cringy moment from 2018 when he sent what he calls "the single worst text" to former Washington quarterback Alex Smith after he sustained a serious leg injury that nearly cost him his life.

Fitzpatrick recalled the moment during an appearance on former NFL player Chris Long’s the "Green Light Podcast" while discussing Smith’s recent retirement.

"One of my biggest regrets to date – when Alex broke his leg in that game a few years ago I had what I thought was a similar injury," he began by saying. "I said 'Hey Alex just want to let you know they’ll fix you right up, you’ll be good as new. I’m out here and I don’t feel any pain from my injury three years later,' or whatever."

He continued: "I sent it and felt good about it and he said, 'Well mine might be a little more complicated,’ and 17 surgeries later and the story of what he had to overcome, I mean I felt like the biggest a--hole ever."

Smith was named the 2020 AP Comeback Player of the Year after getting back on the field after suffering a gruesome leg injury during the 2018 season. Not only did Smith have to go through the rehab process, but he was saddled with an infection in his leg that was life-threatening and nearly forced doctors to amputate. He managed to get back to the football field in 2020 after missing the entire 2019 season.

He announced his retirement on Monday after 16 seasons in the NFL.

"What he did last year, it was incredible for him to get back on the field and I was very happy after sending that text that he didn’t lose his leg," Fitzpatrick added.

The Washington Football Team signed Fitzpatrick shortly after releasing Smith in March. He will be the team’s starter, head coach Ron Rivera said early this month, adding that there will still be some competition surrounding the position.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.