Ryan Fitzpatrick lands on IR with hip injury; Washington to start Taylor Heinicke in Week 2

The Washington Football Team has placed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on the injured reserve list after he sustained a hip injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers , coach Ron Rivera said Monday.

Rivera told reporters that Fitzpatrick sustained a right hip subluxation and will miss at least three weeks. He noted that the team will go for a second opinion to determine the extent of his injury.

"We want to make sure we get as good an answer to what's going on so we know how to handle," Rivera added.

Fitzpatrick took a hard hit from Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu halfway through the second quarter. He was helped to his feet before going right back down. There’s no telling if the 38-year-old will be able to return at all for the 2021 season.

Rivera said they will be starting Taylor Heinicke in Week 2 against the New York Giants and made it point to say that Washington isn’t looking elsewhere for quarterback help just yet.

"We like the guys that we have," he said. "We've had them play for us. They’ve done some good things for us, so we’ll see what happens."

Rivera, who coached Heinicke in Carolina, seemed confident in his abilities to perform but added "you just never know what’s going to happen."

"I think our guys will rally around him. Some guys have an innate ability to create some enthusiasm, some excitement. And that’s kind of a little bit about Taylor because of the way he plays. He plays a little bit like a hair’s on fire, plays a little bit like a gunslinger."

Kyle Allen will serve as backup and Kyle Shurmur as the third option.

