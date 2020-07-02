Rutgers president says 'we are far from certain' on college football season

New Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway believes the football program is heading in the right direction with the return of head coach Greg Schiano, but with college football uncertain to return amid the coronavirus pandemic, Holloway isn’t optimistic about the season's first kickoff happening.

“I think we are far from certain that we are going to have a college football season in the fall,” Holloway told NJ Advance Media. “Maybe in the spring, but even then we are just guessing right now.”

Schiano admitted that two players on Rutgers tested positive for COVID-19 during initial screenings and three other players were put into precautionary quarantine after contact tracing. The program has yet to give any further updates on test results.

Holloway believes the more positive tests that come about locally and nationwide in the near future will be a sign of how the college football season plays out. He added that a key issue is the risk involved for the “small army supporting [a] team,” which includes coaches, academic support, medical workers, trainers, and other staffers who are in higher-risk groups.

“For me, that is the biggest question,” Holloway said. “You can quarantine a fall sports team, by and large, for the fall semester. Not that I am a fan of that, but you can do it and then play a game in front of an empty stadium. It’s not desirable, but it can be done.”

Rutgers is scheduled to host Monmouth to open its 12-game season on Sept. 5 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.