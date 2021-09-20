Rutgers' Greg Schiano believes 'Michigan is back to being Michigan' as team faces tough test

Rutgers University will enter one of its biggest football games in quite some time when it takes on No. 19 University of Michigan at the Big House on Saturday.

Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano isn’t writing off Michigan this season. He said after the team’s win over FCS Delaware on Saturday that he believes Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines in a good position to make a run this season.

"Yeah, they are good — they are a really good football team. I guess it was pretty one-sided today. I didn't see any of it. I just heard the score. We know what we're up against. It sounds like Michigan is back to being Michigan. And we had our crack last year and didn't do it. So now we're going on the road and we've got to find a way against a very good football team," Schiano said, via 24/7 Sports.

Rutgers nearly pulled off the unthinkable upset last season at home. The two teams went into triple overtime, and the Scarlet Knights had a legitimate shot to win the game but missed out in overtime.

This time, things are a bit different. Both teams are undefeated at 3-0 going into the game. Rutgers, so far has looked like a possible threat in the Big Ten Conference. Michigan will be the team's first big test.

"I don’t feel like 2020 was real. I don’t think you got a real picture of every team. I think you got a distorted picture. I’m not taking anything away from what the players or staff did here. But this is real," Schiano said, via NJ.com on Monday. "We’re going out to play against a really, really good football team that has got it going. There is a good vibe out there right now. They’re playing good football. They’re playing winning football. They’re holding onto the ball, playing good defense and running the ball. When you do that, you have a chance to win every week.

"We have our work cut out for us, for sure. But I’m anxious to see how we stack up, and I know our players are. That’s what it’s about. It’s fun. Go play."

The two teams will play at 3:30 p.m. ET in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday.