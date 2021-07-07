Expand / Collapse search
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers freshman wide receiver involved in Jersey Shore fight

Rutgers football spokesperson said the freshman receiver was recovering from the fight

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Rutgers wide receiver Carnell Davis was recovering after a video appeared to show him in a brawl.

The video was posted on Twitter on Tuesday and appeared to show Davis get clocked in the mouth and fall onto the street. The short clip only showed the fight and not what led up to it.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

A Rutgers football spokesperson told the Press of Atlantic City that the freshman receiver was recovering from the fight.

"Our main concern is Carnell's health and well-being," the Rutgers official said. "He is home with his family and continues to make progress in his recovery. We look forward to getting him back on campus soon."

The fight reportedly took place in the Jersey Shore town of Margate, about 5 miles south of Atlantic City and 61 miles east of Philadelphia.

Davis is from Galloway but played high school football at Eau Gallie, Florida, in 2020 before attending Rutgers. He had 18 catches for 311 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. He played his junior season at St. Augustine in Richland, New Jersey. He had 19 catches for 384 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Press of Atlantic City named him a First-Team All-Star after his 2019 season. ESPN considered to him to be No. 7 player overall in Florida.

Rutgers will look to build after going 3-6 during the 2020 season. 

