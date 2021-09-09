Rutgers football to honor 9/11 attack victims with special uniforms

Rutgers football will honor the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks on Saturday when the Scarlet Knights play Syracuse.

The school revealed on Thursday the special uniforms the team will wear when they play the Orange.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rutgers will wear white jerseys with a silver helmet and players who wear gloves will be able to spell out "Never Forget" when they lock their hands. The helmet will feature names of some of those who lost their lives in the 2001 terror attacks.

Rutgers will wear white jerseys vs. Syracuse.

Rutgers players will have the option to wear these gloves Saturday.

"We will never forget the 37 Rutgers alumni and all those who lost their lives in the September 11th attacks," the school wrote in a tweet featuring a video of the new uniforms.

9/11 ATTACKS HAD UNIQUE IMPACT ON FORMER PATRIOTS SUPER BOWL CHAMP JOE ANDRUZZI

Saturday will mark Rutgers’ first road game of the season.

The Scarlet Knights got off to a good start last Saturday with a beatdown of Temple, 61-14.

Rutgers players will honor some of those who died on their helmets.

Rutgers players will wear red cleats.

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral was 15-for-27 with 138 passing yards and a touchdown. He also led the team with 71 rushing yards on nine carries. Bo Melton led the team in receiving with six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. His brother, Max Melton, had an interception returned for a touchdown.

It will be Rutgers and Syracuse’s first matchup since 2012. Rutgers won that game, 23-15.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Syracuse has the advantage in the head-to-head matchup with a 27-12-1 record.