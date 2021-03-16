Russian hockey player dead at 19 after being struck in the head with puck

A Russian hockey player in the Junior Hockey League (JHL/MHL), a subsidiary of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), died after tragically being struck in the head with a puck during a playoff game on Friday.

Dynamo St. Petersburg defenseman Timur Fayzutdinov, 19, died on Tuesday after suffering a fatal head injury on March 12 in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl, the KHL and team confirmed.

"The Kontinental Hockey League is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of JHL Dynamo St. Petersburg player, Timur Fayzutdinov, after he sustained a head injury during a JHL fixture on 12th March," the statement posted to the league’s website read.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

Video from Friday’s game shows Fayzutdinov being hit from close range in the neutral zone. He instantly drops in pain and was seen grabbing at his head.

According to SportsNet.com, he was seen by the team doctor and paramedics on the ice before being transported to an area hospital in Yaroslavl.

The league confirmed Fayzutdinov’s passing on Tuesday after "doctors fought for Timur’s life over the course of three days," the outlet reported.

Fayzutdinov was born in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on Oct. 6, 2001. He totaled 19 points and 116 penalty minutes in 182 games in the MHL. He also played for the Russian national Under-17 and Under-16 teams.

The league announced that Wednesday and Thursday’s playoff games will be held in his memory and will begin with a minute of silence.