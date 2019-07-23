Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Boxing
Published

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, dead after suffering brain injuries in first loss, reports say

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Russian Boxer Maxim Dadashev, who sustained serious brain trauma during a match Friday night that also marked his first professional defeat, later died as a result of the injuries, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. He was 28.

Dadashev was placed in a medically induced coma following a 2-hour surgery early Saturday morning during which a portion of his skull was removed to reduce swelling caused by a brain bleed, ESPN reported.

RUSSIAN BOXER MAXIM DADASHEV UNDERGOES BRAIN SURGERY AFTER DEVASTATING LOSS: REPORTS 

Maxim Dadashev receives attention in his corner after the eleventh round of his junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight against Subriel Matias (not pictured) at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on July 19, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Maxim Dadashev receives attention in his corner after the eleventh round of his junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight against Subriel Matias (not pictured) at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on July 19, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Dadashev’s doctors reportedly informed his team that he was showing signs of severe brain damage, but cautioned the full extent of the injuries couldn’t be assessed until the swelling subsided.

On Tuesday, Dadashev’s trainer, Buddy McGirt, and his strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, told ESPN the young boxing pro had died.

The formerly undefeated boxer from St. Petersburg lost to Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias, 27, Friday night in the 11th round of an IBF junior welterweight world title eliminator match.

Subriel Matias and Maxim Dadashev in action during the tenth round of their junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on July 19, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Subriel Matias and Maxim Dadashev in action during the tenth round of their junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on July 19, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He was reportedly seen leaving the arena on a stretcher before being taken to the University of Maryland Hospital in Prince George's County where he eventually died.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.