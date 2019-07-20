Russian boxer Maksim Dadashev undergoes brain surgery after devastating loss: reports

Russian boxer Maksim Dadashev had part of his skull removed during a 2-hour long brain surgery following a devastating loss Friday night to Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias, reports say.

Dadashev, 28, was rushed to the University of Maryland Hospital in Prince George County after he was seen leaving the ring with assistance and ultimately left the arena on a stretcher, ESPN reported.

The grueling loss to Matias, 27, came to an end when Dadashev’s trainer threw in the towel after the 11th round.

According to the report, the formerly undefeated boxing pro suffered a brain bleed on the right side and a portion of his skull was removed to reduce brain swelling. Dadashev’s neurosurgeon Mary IH Cobb reportedly informed his manager at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday that he was showing signs of severe brain damage.

Cobb told ESPN that while they won’t know the extent of the brain damage because the swelling has yet to go down, people that sustain subdural hematomas can make a relatively strong recovery.

"I wouldn't give up on him," she said.

Dadashev lost to Matias in the 11th round of an IBF junior welterweight world title eliminator match with the scores of 109-100, 108-101 and 107-102 at the time of stoppage, according to Boxingscene.com.