Russell Wilson foe on trade rumors: 'You cross your fingers a little bit'

A Russell Wilson trade out of the NFC West would be a boon for the Seattle Seahawks’ divisional opponents, and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers is very aware of that.

As Wilson trade rumors heat up, Brockers knows the impact that would make.

"You cross your fingers a little bit," Brockers said Monday in an appearance on the NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football." "You hope whatever you hear is true, and he’s out of here, so you don’t have to chase him around twice a year. For the most part, he’s a phenomenal player, but if he chooses to leave and leave the division and make it a bit little easier for us, man, to each his own."

Brockers has been in the league as long as Wilson and he’s seen Seattle be on top of the division more times than not.

In his career against the Seahawks, the former first-round pick has played in 18 games and recorded 1.5 sacks and 51 combined tackles.

Wilson’s name has been floated around the rumor mill since the end of the Super Bowl. Wilson expressed his desire to have more of a say in the team’s personnel decisions.

Several teams have been named as potential landing spots for Wilson. He will be a $32 million cap hit for the Seahawks this season should he stay. He has a potential out in his contract before the 2022 season.