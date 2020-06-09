Russell Wilson: Colin Kaepernick was trying to 'symbolize the right thing' by kneeling during the anthem

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said in a video conference call with reporters last week that Colin Kaepernick was trying to do the “right thing” when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in 2016.

Wilson’s comments came amid the protests against police brutality that have swept the U.S. since the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video.

TOM BRADY, BILL BELICHICK REACT TO DEATH OF FORMER PATRIOTS WIDE RECEIVER RECHE CALDWELL

“We all need to help. We all need to find our own ways of how we're going to love and how we're going to make a difference, and everybody may do it differently,” Wilson said Wednesday, according to the Seattle Times.

BRONCOS' JURRELL CASEY SAYS TITANS THREW HIM AWAY 'LIKE A PIECE OF TRASH'

“I don't know what everybody's going to do and how they're going to do it, but it's calling for people to understand what's really going on. It's heavy on me because I think the reality is, with Colin in particular, is he was trying to symbolize the right thing. People may have taken that the wrong way. But I think he was trying to do the right thing. The bottom line.”

Wilson added that he believes Kaepernick is a “talented football player” but he’d leave up to Pete Carroll when it comes to whether he can be on the team, according to Seahawks Wire.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think ultimately he could be on our roster for sure. He could do a lot of great things. He’s a really talented player, for sure,” Wilson said.