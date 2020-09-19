Russell Wilson believes he's NFL's best QB: 'Without a doubt'

Russell Wilson may not be the best quarterback in some people’s opinions but he certainly is the most confident.

The Seattle Seahawks star was asked Friday whether he thinks he’s the best quarterback in the league.

“Do I think I’m the best quarterback in the NFL? I believe so, without a doubt,” Wilson said on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

In the Seattle Seahawks' win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, Wilson reached 30,056 passing yards and 4,022 rushing yards for his career. He joined Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young as the only other player with at least 30,000 career passing yards and 4,000 career rushing yards.

Wilson was 31-for-35 with 322 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He also led the team in rushing with 29 yards on the ground on three carries. Seattle won the game, 38-25.

Wilson, 31, is only in his ninth season in the NFL. The former Wisconsin Badger has clearly been the best quarterback in franchise history and has the Super Bowl ring to prove it.

The six-time Pro Bowler has consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s thrown for 30 or more touchdown passes for three consecutive seasons and has three 4,000 or more passing yards in a season.

However, Wilson’s never won an MVP and was never ranked higher than 11th in the NFL Top 100 before the start of the season.