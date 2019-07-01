Rugby player appears to dislocate knee during match, pounds it back into place

Rugby players are universally known for being tough -- and one player seemed to prove that notion on Friday.

Hull FC was playing against Hull KR in a Betfred Super League match. Joe Westerman was seen carrying the ball and running into multiple defenders.

Westerman, 29, got taken down and was writhing in pain after getting the ball stolen from him. Westerman’s right knee appeared to be dislocated as he was on his back. He then started to punch his knee back into place.

He was being attended to by a trainer and was about to walk off the field when he turned around and went back into the match and into the scrum.

He talked about the injury after the match, according to Hullfc.com.

“It’s sweet, to be honest. I expect to be training next week and I can’t really see myself missing our next game against St Helens next Friday,” Westerman said. “I just twisted in the tackle and Mose Masoe came in with the chop and my knee just popped out. There was no malice in the tackle or anything like that.”

He added: “I looked at my leg and saw my knee cap on the side and I felt like I had to just smack it back in. It wasn’t really in excruciating pain. It freaked me out more than anything because it looked so weird.”

Hull FC coach Lee Radford said afterward that Westerman has dislocated the knee before, according to The Independent.

“It has genuinely come out on numerous occasions. He needs some ligaments in there somewhere,” Radford said. “It has genuinely come out on numerous occasions. He needs some ligaments in there somewhere.”