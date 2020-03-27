Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz staff cleared of coronavirus

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Coronavirus outbreak could force NBA to permanently change schedule, Adam Silver suggestsVideo

Coronavirus outbreak could force NBA to permanently change schedule, Adam Silver suggests

The NBA suspended their season last week with no indication of when it will return. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver comments on how the pandemic may have altered the league’s calendar permanently.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert, both of whom previously tested positive for the coronavirus, have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, the team said in a statement on Friday.

NFL, COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASONS SHOULD BE POSTPONED AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, ANALYST SAYS

Both Mitchell and Gobert tested positive for the virus on March 11. After 14 days of Jazz players and staff fulfilling their periods of isolation and quarantine, they were cleared. However, they will continue to practice social distancing while limiting time outside of their homes to essential activities, in accordance with recommendations by the NBA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a video posted by the NBA on March 15, Gobert said he was "feeling a little better every single day." He also expressed regret in his social media post, saying at the time: "I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis… mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected.”

NEW YORK GIANTS LINEBACKER'S REHAB TAKES DETOUR DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

On the other hand, Mitchell was on "Good Morning America" on March 16 and said he was asymptomatic of coronavirus, showing no symptoms or signs of the virus. He had been in quarantine since the diagnosis.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As of Friday, there are 10 known NBA players who have tested positive for the virus, which includes former NBA MVP Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova