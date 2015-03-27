Rose raises his Ryder Cup hopes with birdie barrage

By Larry Fine

PARAMUS, New Jersey (Reuters) - Justin Rose hopes his Saturday birdie binge at the Barclays came just in time to boost his bid for a berth on the European Ryder Cup team.

Rose registered six birdies in a bogey-free round for a 65 that moved him into contention at Ridgewood Country Club on seven-under 206 in the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs.

Rose is among several prominent players, including Padraig Harrington of Ireland and fellow-Britons Paul Casey and Luke Donald, who failed to earn automatic berths on the team and await Colin Montgomerie's three captain's picks on Sunday.

"I think he makes his picks before we even see it up tomorrow, so today was the big day for me," Rose, 30, told reporters.

"I think I just had to make a little bit of noise."

The Europeans on the Ryder Cup bubble that are playing in New Jersey have all done well.

Three-times major winner Harrington (71) and Casey (70) were both on five-under-par 208, while Donald was three under par through three rounds after a 68 on Saturday.

"It can go any way," Rose said about Montgomerie's selections. "He's got many combinations that will work for him. So it's just been nice to make a little bit of noise and shoot a great round to show him my game is there."

"I think it's a timely round of golf."

(Reporting by Larry Fine, editing by Pritha Sarkar)