Rory Mcllroy hits dad with off-target shot during Masters opening round

During the opening round of The Masters, No. 12-ranked golfer Rory Mcllroy hit an off-target shot on the par-4 seventh hole, which struck a spectator in the leg.

The spectator? Gerry McIlroy, Rory’s father.

"That was your dad you hit?" Rory’s caddie said.

"Yeah!" McIlroy responded.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

KOEPKA PLAYS THROUGH KNEE ISSUE, SHOOTS 74 TO OPEN MASTERS

Gerry was surprised that the golf ball hit him, but it looked as if he was fine. Afterward, as Gerry limped away, he made a joke about Rory’s shot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I should ask for an autographed glove," Gerry said.

Rory Mcllroy, who is still trying to win at Augusta to complete the career Grand Slam, wasn’t at his best on Thursday. He struggled to a 76, finishing four over par.