Rory McIlroy describes Tiger Woods' tactics on golf course: 'He knows that he intimidates people'

A staple on Sundays for more than 20 years has been Tiger Woods and his ominous red polo shirt.

Rory McIlroy, who is thought to be one of the pretenders to Woods' throne, has spoken about the reigning Masters champion’s sartorial choices and how it may have boosted his confidence.

“One of the things that helped this whole thing is that mock-neck turtleneck thing that he came back with, people correlate that with that ’05 Masters win,” McIlroy said on the Golf Channel podcast. “And it probably made him feel good.”

McIlroy, who finished tied for 21st at the tournament last month, was asked whether some of Woods’ golf course tactics were intentional. Host Carson Daily pointed out that Woods was already on the green while contender Francisco Molinari was on his third shot on the 12th hole.

“Just sorta having that little glimpse of red in your eye?” McIlroy said. “A hundred percent. I mean, he knows that he intimidates people and it’s like, ‘I’m going to make you feel my presence.”

Molinari finished two strokes behind Woods.

The next PGA Tour event is the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy is set to tee off at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, while Woods is skipping out on the event.

The next major is the PGA Championship, which begins May 16.