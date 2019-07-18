Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Open Championship
Published

Rory McIlroy breaks woman's phone with errant tee shot on first hole of British Open

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Rory McIlroy’s first round at the Open Championship got off to a rough start.

On the first hole, McIlroy’s opening tee shot hit a woman out of bounds and broke a cell phone in her pocket. Anna McKelvey, 34, from Northern Ireland, was standing near the fairway when she was hit in the stomach, according to Royal & Ancient.

FORMER BRITISH OPEN WINNER CARDS NIGHTMARE FIRST ROUND AT MAJOR COMPETITION

McIlroy ended up with a quadruple-bogey 8 on the first hole and it didn’t get much better from there.

He then bogeyed the third and had a double bogey and triple bogey on the back nine.

He finished the first round 8-over-par and several strokes off the lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McIlroy will have some serious catching up to do if he wants to break his near five-year winless streak at a major tournament.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.