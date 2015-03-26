Rookie De La Rosa leads Dodgers past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Rookie Rubby De La Rosa enjoyed a successful first Major League start in leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and their slumping pitcher Roy Oswalt on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old De La Rosa allowed five walks but gave up just one run in five innings as he received offensive support from yet another rookie team mate making his debut.

Shortstop Dee Gordon, making his first Major League appearance, had three hits and scored a run in the third, where Los Angeles scored three times to take a 4-1 lead.

Matt Kemp then hit a two-run homer in the eighth for Los Angeles (29-33).

"I wasn't as nervous as I thought I would be," Gordon told reporters. "I looked over at my dad three or four times. He was hard to miss. But it was fun... I'm pretty sure I'll be a little nervous any time I step on the field."

Phillies' starter Oswalt (3-4) allowed four runs in six innings to take the loss, and has not won since April 21... a stretch of six games in which he has lost four and had two no decisions.

National League East-leading Philadelphia (36-25) scored a run in the second and got an RBI triple in the seventh from Chase Utley but the team played a third straight game without injured lead-off hitter Jimmy Rollins.

The Dodgers used four relief pitchers to close out their third win in four games.

De La Rosa had made three career relief pitching appearances before he was thrust into the rotation in place of the injured Jon Garland.

"We're looking to the future, but we're looking to win right now," Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

"These guys give us the chance to win right now."

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)