Romero helps Impact notch first win

Montreal, QC (SportsNetwork.com) - Andres Romero led the way with a pair of goals in the first half as the Montreal Impact claimed their first victory of the season, topping Real Salt Lake, 4-1, at Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

The Impact came into the match having lost their last two games in league play, but the hosts stormed out to a 3-0 lead with a goal from Laurent Ciman and two from Romero in the span of 11 first-half minutes.

Devon Sandoval scored early in the second half for RSL, but Dilly Duka added a fourth for Montreal to seal a big win for the Impact, which had earned just two points from their first five games.

Ciman got things going in the 18th minute when he got to the top of the six- yard box and volleyed home a corner kick from Marco Donadel.

Only two minutes later, a wonderful ball down the right wing from Ignacio Piatti led to another goal as the ball released Romero in behind the defense, allowing him to lob a shot over the head of goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Dominic Oduro gave the Salt Lake defense plenty of problems in the opening half, and his first-time shot was tipped onto the post by Rimando, leaving an easy rebound goal for Romero.

The lone blemish in the first half for the hosts came just before the break when Oduro was tripped inside the penalty area by RSL's Elias Vasquez.

However, Piatti's spot kick struck the outside of the right post, keeping it a three-goal game.

Sandoval made it 3-1 with a nice curling effort that settled inside the far post, but Duka restored the three-goal lead 12 minutes from time when he was on hand to tap in a deflected shot from substitute Jack McInerney.