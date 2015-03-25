Rolling Ducks host surprising Flames

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Anaheim Ducks will take aim at a fifth straight victory when they host the well-rested Calgary Flames in Wednesday's battle at the Honda Center.

The Ducks are 4-1-0 on the season, following up a season-opening blowout loss at Colorado with four consecutive wins. The last two victories have come at the start of a five-game homestand and Anaheim has outscored the opposition by a combined 10-1 score in those contests.

After recording a 6-0 rout of the New York Rangers last Thursday the Ducks responded with Sunday's 4-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators. Anaheim set a franchise record in the win over Ottawa by registering 56 shots on goal. The previous record of 54 was set on March 27, 2009 against Edmonton.

Corey Perry scored a pair of goals to lead the Ducks, who also set a team mark for shots in the first period with 23.

"We passed up a few shots, as well. That's the way we want to play," Perry said of the team's shooting outburst. "We want to shoot as many pucks on the net as we can."

Nick Bonino and Ryan Getzlaf also tallied for the Ducks, while Jonas Hiller had 30 saves in the win. Hiller allowed former Ducks winger Bobby Ryan to score Ottawa's lone goal. Ryan was playing in Anaheim for the first time since being dealt to the Sens last summer,

Anaheim is a perfect 2-0 on home ice this season and that does not bode well for the Flames, who have lost 16 straight regular-season games in Orange County. Calgary's last road win in Anaheim came in a meeting during the 2006 playoffs, but the Flames haven't won on the road in the regular season in this series since Jan. 19, 2004.

Calgary did win the last meeting overall with the Ducks, beating a visiting Anaheim club by a 3-1 score on April 19 of last season. Still, the Ducks have taken four of six and eight of the past 11 matchups in this series.

The Flames have won two straight, and at 3-0-2, they have yet to lose in regulation this season. Calgary, which only won three in a row once during the lockout-shortened season of 2013, will try to keep its current streak going tonight when it opens a five-game road trip.

Calgary hasn't played since Friday, when it rallied for a 3-2 win against the visiting New Jersey Devils. Sean Monahan continued his stellar rookie campaign in that outing, notching the game-winning goal with 2:43 remaining in regulation.

Monahan, selected sixth overall by the Flames in June's draft, has lit the lamp in four straight games while racking up six points over his first five NHL games.

Mark Giordano and Dennis Wideman added a goal and an assist apiece for the Flames, who completed a three-game homestand at 2-0-1.

"There is still lots of hockey to be played," said Flames coach Bob Hartley. "There is still 77 games to be played. It is just a matter of making sure we keep building."

Joey MacDonald stopped 19-of-21 shots in Friday's victory and will get the call again on Wednesday. Hiller is expected to get the start in net for Anaheim.