Rolling Cavs host Raptors at the Q

(SportsNetwork.com) - LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been rolling and they'll try to keep the momentum going Tuesday night when they host the Eastern Conference leading Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs have won seven in a row and haven't lost since a home contest on Nov. 22 versus these same Raptors. Since, Cleveland swept a four-game homestand, then polished off a perfect 3-0 road trip in front of a royal crowd at the Barclays Center.

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton were in Brooklyn to take in their first NBA game, and Dion Waiters, Tristan Thompson and Cleveland's supporting cast stole the show.

Waiters and Thompson combined for 40 points and sparked a critical run late in the third quarter that fueled the Cavaliers' 110-88 victory over the Nets on Monday.

Waiters scored 26 points, Thompson finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds and fellow reserve James Jones chipped in 12 points.

James was his usual productive self, totaling 18 points, seven assists and three steals, and made headlines during warmups by wearing a black 'I Can't Breathe' T-shirt in reference to Eric Garner, the New York man who died earlier this year while being placed in a chokehold as he was being arrested.

"It was more of a notion to the family more than anything," James said of the gesture. "As a society we have to be better for one another, no matter what race you are."

Kevin Love posted a quiet double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds for the victors. Irving, who wore the same shirt as James, had a quiet night with seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The Raptors have won three of their last four, but the only blemish was a home setback on Friday to these same Cavaliers.

Toronto got back into the win column on Monday with a 112-107 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets at Air Canada Centre.

Lou Williams scored five of his 26 points to lead the Raptors, who squandered a 16-point third quarter lead and only forced overtime after Patrick Patterson buried a 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation.

Patterson had 19 points and Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 with 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference leaders, who improved to 7-2 against Western Conference teams this season.

Terrence Ross added 16 points in the win and Kyle Lowry scored 13 with 13 assists.

"I didn't shoot the ball well, but my teammates made some shots," Lowry said. "We made shots and won the game as a team."

The Raptors shot 50.6 percent for the game, but only connected on 9-for-33 from long range.

The split thus far this season means the two squads have split the last four meetings. The Raptors are 6-2 in their last eight games at Quicken Loans Arena.