Rolfe strikes late as United edge Union

Washington, DC (SportsNetwork.com) - Chris Rolfe scored from the penalty spot five minutes from time to hand D.C. United a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday at RFK Stadium.

Chris Pontius netted the other goal for United at the tail end of the first half, as the home side snapped a three-match winless streak.

Philadelphia entered the contest in fine form, having won its previous two matches, but Sebastien Le Toux's goal inside the first five minutes wasn't enough to give the Union the win.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the fifth minute as Andrew Wenger did well to draw several defenders before sliding the ball to the right to Le Toux, who took a quick touch and fired it into the bottom left corner.

United pulled level in first-half stoppage time when Pontius got on the end of a long cross and powered a header into the top right corner.

The hosts collected the winner five minutes from time after referee Ted Unkel whistled for a handball in the penalty area, awarding a penalty kick to United.

Rolfe stepped up and blasted it into the right side netting, leaving Union goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre rooted to his spot.

With four minutes of added time posted, Philadelphia hoped to find a late equalizer, but couldn't keep possession or create many late scoring chances.