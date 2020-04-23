NFL Draft: Roger Goodell, general managers show off setups before virtual event

NFL teams will have to navigate an entirely different terrain on Thursday night when they conduct the first-ever draft totally online, with even Commissioner Roger Goodell making selections from his basement.

General managers across the league allowed fans to peek inside their homes for a look at their own war rooms that they will be using for the event.

Each official has a unique setup, which includes multiple televisions, computer monitors, and landline phones. Teams appear to ready for whatever challenges may arise.

Here are some of the setups around the league.

2020 NFL DRAFT: WHAT TO KNOW, DRAFT TRACKER, PROFILES AND MORE

**

ATLANTA FALCONS GM THOMAS DIMITROFF

The Falcons gave fans an inside look at their preparedness for the virtual draft. Atlanta has the No. 16 pick in the first round.

**

BALTIMORE RAVENS GM ERIC DECOSTA

Eric DeCosta checked in with the Ravens fan base on Wednesday to show the fans of one of the best teams in the league what he has going into the draft. He said he has 185 players on his draft board.

**

BUFFALO BILLS GM BRANDON BEANE

Bills general manager Brandon Beane appeared to be ready to go with the draft. The Bills tweeted a photo of the big space Beane had to work with.

Buffalo does not have a first-round pick as of Thursday afternoon.

**

CHICAGO BEARS GM RYAN PACE

The Bears don't have a first-round pick but that doesn't mean Ryan Pace isn't prepared. The team tweeted out a photo of his war room and gave a nod to the IT department as well.

**

DENVER BRONCOS GM JOHN ELWAY

John Elway appears to have a much more open environment in his draft room. Reporters tweeted photos of Elway's setup from his home. Denver has the No. 15 pick in the first round.

**

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020: JOE BURROW THE OBVIOUS TOP PICK WHILE TUA TAGOVAILOA TRENDS DOWNWARD

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS GM DAVE CALDWELL

Dave Caldwell might be among the busiest officials around the league. With two first-round picks and a highly coveted defensive end he could trade, the Jaguars general manager appears to be ready to go.

**

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS COACH ANDY REID

Andy Reid already let people into his home earlier this month. He told reporters he has a basement office ready to go to work for the draft and for anything else he may need during the coronavirus pandemic.

**

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS GM TOM TELESCO

Tom Telesco appeared pretty comfortable with his digs his photo. Telesco had multiple laptops and devices ready to go. The Chargers have the No. 6 pick in the first round of the draft.

**

MINNESOTA VIKINGS GM RICK SPIELMAN

The Vikings' Rick Spielman has at least nine monitors and a printer at his disposal. The Vikings have two first-round picks and will look to improve anywhere they can over the next three days.

**

NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL

Roger Goodell took a video of his setup down in his basement. There are multiple people expected to be in his “man cave” which is modified to fit his needs. He has multiple computers set up and the actual draft cards that will be handed to him when the picks are in.

**

NEW YORK GIANTS GM DAVE GETTLEMAN

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman appeared to have a smaller desk than other general managers in the league. He will have the all-important No. 4 pick of the draft. It's unclear whether New York will select a prospect or trade down for potentially more picks.

**

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES GM HOWIE ROSEMAN

Howie Roseman appeared on ESPN on Wednesday and took viewers into his own living room to show them what he's rocking with as the hours creep closer to the start of the first round.

Roseman and the Eagles have a mid-first-round selection.

**

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS COACH KYLE SHANAHAN

Coach Kyle Shanahan gave fans a tour of his own setup in his home.

Shanahan showed he has multiple monitors ready to go and the video-conference call program working as he recorded the video.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS GM JOHN LYNCH

Niners general manager John Lynch showed off his setup earlier this week. He has multiple phones and monitors ready to go for the event.

**

TENNESSEE TITANS GM JON ROBINSON

The Titans nearly made the Super Bowl last season and that momentum should carry over into the draft. Jon Robinson is ready for anything that comes his way over the next three days.