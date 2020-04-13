Roger Goodell to conduct draft from New York home, complete with fan montage: report

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has big plans for the draft, which he'll conduct from home next week.

Goodell will be announcing the selections from his Bronxville, N.Y., basement starting on April 23, according to Peter King’s “Football Morning in America” column published Monday. The NFL boss technically won’t be alone when he’s telling fans who their favorite team is adding to the roster.

According to the column, Goodell will have a “virtual montage” of 15 fans behind him when he makes the pick, offering a live reaction to the selections similar to what the public event would have been. We'll see if the league’s top official gets booed in his own home.

The draft runs from April 23 to April 25. There will be 58 college prospects who will participate in the “fully virtual” draft.

Seven quarterbacks are expected to participate, including Joe Burrow of LSU, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert of Oregon and Utah State’s Jordan Love.

Ohio State's defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who are all potential top 10 picks, will also take part in the event.

League and club facilities will be closed to ensure the NFL is in compliance with coronavirus regulations. Teams were advised to prepare to conduct the draft outside of their facilities with personnel advised to be in separate locations, using the Internet and phones to communicate.