Roger Federer predicts loss at French Open: 'I know I will not win'

Roger Federer’s loss on Tuesday came with a harsh reality check for the 20-time Grand Slam champion who now says he’s confident that he "will not win" the French Open set to begin in late May.

Federer, 39, told reporters after his second-round loss at the Geneva Open this week that anyone who believed his comeback would result in a victory at Roland-Garros is "wrong."

"I think when you played so little, and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open? I'm just realistic, and I know I will not win the French, and whoever thought I would or could go all the way in Paris is wrong," he said, via Tennis World .

"Of course, crazier things might have happened, but I'm not so sure in the last 50 years at the French Open, somebody just rocked up at 40-year-old, being out for a year and a half, and just go on to just win everything straight."

After having two surgeries on his right knee over the past 15 months, Federer fell 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to Pablo Andujar on Tuesday. It was only his second tournament since the 2020 Australian Open .

Federer said being back on the Tour will help him in his comeback but he can’t get too caught up in his losses.

"When I walk out of a match like today, I feel like, 'My God, I could play so much better.' It feels strange, and it's disappointing, but at the same time, this is the process I need to go through, and that's why I can't get too down on myself, and I need to go back to the drawing board."

Men’s tennis has been dominated by Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for years with the three holding 58 Grand Slam championships between them.

For those who speculate the end of the Big Three is nearing, Djokovic had this to say before the Italian Open over the weekend.

"[Nadal] said somewhere a few days ago, that Roger, him and I are old. But I disagree with him. We’re showing some different, fresh energy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.