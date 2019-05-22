Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

Roger Clemens' son arrested in Texas on drunk driving charge, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

One of the sons of former Major League Baseball star pitcher Roger Clemens was arrested in Houston early Tuesday on a drunk driving charge, police said.

Kory Allen Clemens, 30, was pulled over after officers reportedly observed him speeding down a street and running a red light.

DODGERS' URIAS REINSTATED FROM ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

Officers said Clemens showed signs of being intoxicated, prompting authorities to summon a special DWI officer to the scene to perform a field sobriety test, Houston police spokesman John Cannon said.

Clemens was charged with a DWI offense and released on $100 bond. If he’s convicted, he could spend up to six months in jail and be fined up to $2,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kory is one of the baseball legend’s four sons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.