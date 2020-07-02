NFL great Rodney Harrison unsure about start of 2020 season

When it comes to the 2020 NFL season during the coronavirus pandemic, former NFL great Rodney Harrison is a bit skeptical about whether the league is going to play at all.

Harrison suggested in an interview with Pro Football Talk on Tuesday that nothing has really changed in the last few months since the pandemic started – coronavirus numbers are beginning to spike again and there still won’t be a vaccine until maybe the start of 2021.

“In football, you have to breathe on people,” the New England Patriots legend said. “You have to tackle people, you spit on people. Guys have cuts, guys cough. … I don’t know how we’re going to have a season.”

Harrison said most guys would probably take the risk of contracting coronavirus for the paycheck but that would also mean that other players in the locker room would be more susceptible to contracting the illness.

“Competitively, it’s an unfair advantage,” Harrison told Pro Football Talk. “If Atlanta’s playing against Tampa Bay and Matt Ryan comes down with coronavirus, then the Falcons probably won’t even have a chance.”

The NFL is planning on starting the season on time. The league reportedly cut two preseason games in hopes to get players better prepared for the season.