Former XFL running back Rod Smart found safe nearly a week after he was reported missing, police say

Former XFL and NFL running back Rod Smart was found safe Tuesday after he had been reported missing in South Carolina, police said.

Smart, better known as the player who sported “He Hate Me” on the back of his Las Vegas Outlaws jersey during his brief stint in the XFL, had been missing for nearly a week, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“Mr. Smart has been located and he is safe at this time," the post revealed. "We appreciate everyone's concern and assistance,” the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The Herald of Rock Hill first reported Smart was missing.

Smart was a relative nobody before he came to prominence in the XFL. He played one season in the failed league before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smart then latched onto the Carolina Panthers in 2002 and made a Super Bowl appearance with the team against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

He was out of the league after the 2005 season.