Rockies third baseman Ian Stewart placed on 15-day DL with strained right oblique muscle

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ian Stewart has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right oblique muscle that he hurt in the batting cage during Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The move was retroactive to Thursday. The Rockies needed to clear roster room for Clint Barmes, who came off the bereavement list and was in the lineup at shortstop Monday night at San Francisco.

Stewart was batting .278 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 34 games since the All-Star break and .264 in 115 games overall. Melvin Mora was in Stewart's place.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was held out of the lineup Monday with a sore left groin and could need a few days. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games Sunday.