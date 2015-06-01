Rockies' Lyles hits DL; Kahnle called up

Denver, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jordan Lyles was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, a day after spraining his toe against the Phillies.

With one out in the second, Phillies left fielder Cody Asche hit a liner back to the mound that Lyles was able to avoid, but he appeared to re-aggravate a previous injury in the process.

Lyles, who exited early in three of his last four starts with toe problems, is sporting a 5.14 ERA over 10 starts this season.

Taking his place on the roster is Tommy Kahnle, a right-handed reliever who made his MLB debut last year with the Rockies. The 24-year-old pitched to a 4.19 ERA in 54 appearances and struck out 63 over 68 2/3 innings.