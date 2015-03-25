Rockies grant Garland release

The Colorado Rockies officially released pitcher Jon Garland on Monday, two days after the veteran was designated for assignment by the team.

Garland made the Rockies' rotation as a non-roster invitee after sitting out the entire 2012 season recovering from shoulder surgery, but posted a 5.82 earned run average along with a 4-6 record in 12 starts. Opponents were batting .315 off the right-hander over that span.

A two-time 18-game winner for the White Sox in 2005 and 2006, Garland owns a 136-125 career record with a 4.37 ERA over 13 major league seasons with Chicago, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Arizona, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego and Colorado.