Rockets' Stephen Silas looks toward future after James Harden trade

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Thursday he was ready to face any possible challenges in the wake of the James Harden trade.

Silas, Houston’s first-year head coach, has already seen two superstars get traded in Russell Westbrook and now Harden. He mentioned the differences between the days and news conferences when both stars were traded.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was very different on the press conference day as opposed to today," Silas said, via ESPN. "Being ready for this position and prepared to tackle problems and solve them or figure out ways around them, that's what a head coach does. Obviously, things weren't perfect, but here we are."

Houston traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team trade with the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Rockets acquired Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs along with a handful of future draft picks and future pick swaps.

KYRIE IRVING FINED $50G FOR APPEARING AT INDOOR PARTY, BREAKING NBA HEALTH PROTOCOLS

While Harden is a three-time scoring champion and former MVP, adding Oladipo and role players like Exum and Kurucs isn’t a bad haul.

Oladipo only played 19 games last season because of an injury. He was averaging 14.5 points in that span. Through nine games this season, he was averaging 20 points per game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Exum has played in six games this season and is averaging 3.8 points. Kurucs did not play much for the Nets this season. He was averaging 3.2 minutes per game in five appearances.