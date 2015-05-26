Rockets return home to host Kings

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Houston Rockets look to stay in the hunt for a Southwest Division title when they host the Sacramento Kings Wednesday.

The Rockets are a half-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for both the Southwest lead and No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.

Houston had won four in a row and seven of eight games until it dropped a 99-96 decision against the Toronto Raptors Monday night at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors were led by DeMar DeRozan's 42 points and James Harden countered with 31 on 9-of-22 shooting for the guests.

"He had it going," Harden said of DeRozan.

Trevor Ariza and Corey Brewer scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, for the Rockets, who made 41.7 percent for the game and have failed to reach the century mark in scoring over the last two games.

The Rockets are back home and have a 27-10 mark at the Toyota Center. They will start a three-game road trip Thursday against Dallas, Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Rockets center Dwight Howard (sore knee) did not play against the Raptors and is listed as probable Wednesday night. Howard recently returned to action after a long stint on the sidelines. Forward Terrence Jones (collapsed lung) is questionable and hasn't played since March 19.

Sacramento will close out a four-game road trip Wednesday and is 1-2 on the junket. It suffered a second straight loss after winning four in a row with Monday's 97-83 setback to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Rudy Gay scored 24 points, Ray McCallum had 12 and Derrick Williams ended with 10 off the bench.

"Every time it looked like we had an opportunity, we'd bite ourselves in the butt," Kings coach George Karl said.

Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins did not play to rest. He could return Wednesday night for Sacramento, which is 10-26 on the road and will start a three-game homestand later this week versus New Orleans, Utah and Minnesota.

Cousins has recorded double-doubles in nine of his last 11 games and has 44 this season.

Meanwhile, Gay could sit out after sustaining a concussion in the third quarter when he took an inadvertent elbow to the face.

The Kings have not scored more than 88 points in the last two games after six straight games of scoring 100 or more.

Sacramento is 0-2 against Houston this season and winless in the previous four games in this series. The Rockets are 13-4 in the last 17 meetings between the two teams.