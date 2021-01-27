Rockets' John Wall shades ex-teammate James Harden after a victory over the Wizards

Houston Rockets guard John Wall took a dig at former teammate James Harden Tuesday night, saying it’s the result of "getting people who want to be here."

Wall put up 24 points in Hoston’s 107-88 victory over the Washington Wizards in his second game back after missing five because of a knee injury. When asked about what’s changed since the start of the season, Wall referenced the chemistry of the team - seemingly referring to Harden’s departure to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month.

FOX SUPER 6 CAN WIN YOU $25,000 ON THE NBA’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT

"I think getting the trades in, getting people who want to be here, committing on both ends of the floor."

Harden was traded after the Rockets, now in the midst of a three-game winning streak, following he and the Rockets getting swept by the Los Angeles Lakers in a two-game series, Harden was extremely critical of his own team during the post-game press conference.

"We're just not good enough. Chemistry, talent-wise, just everything," Harden said at the time. "I love this city. I've literally done everything that I can. The situation, it's crazy. It’s something that I don't think can be fixed."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The remarks then prompted Wall and other players to snap back at Harden.

"When the 1-15 guys all on the same page and they commit, they know their role, they know what they wanna do, they know what they wanna get out of this that’s to win, you all will be fine. But when you have certain guys in the mix that don’t wanna buy in all as one, it’s going to be hard to do anything good as a basketball team," Wall fired back.

His remark’s on Tuesday night seem to again touch on the chemistry comment that both players spoke to before Harden’s trade. Despite being brought on in December as a piece to keep Harden in Houston, Wall is enjoying his new team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I haven’t played in two years so this is fun," he said after Tuesday’s win and referring to his Achilles heel injury and rehab, "To be somewhere where you’re wanted, that’s the most important thing. I never want to be anywhere where I’m not wanted and I feel like this organization wanted me here and they’ve shown nothing but love and trust for me since Day One."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.