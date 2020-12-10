Rockets' James Harden can practice after six consecutive negative COVID-19 tests: Report

James Harden might be looking for a trade but that’s not the reason for his absence from the Houston Rockets training camp this week.

Sources told ESPN Harden will have to test negative for COVID-19 six consecutive times before he will be allowed to rejoin the team under the NBA’s new protocols to start the season.

Harden did not show for his first individual practice on Sunday after images surfaced online that appeared to show him celebrating Lil Baby’s birthday in Atlanta earlier in the week with no mask on.

The eight-time NBA All-Star was then spotted partying in Las Vegas over the weekend -- again with no mask.

He finally reported to the Toyota Center on Tuesday for testing and if all goes well, Harden will be able to step on the court Monday at the earliest, ESPN reported.

Rockets’ head coach Stephen Silas seems to have taken a soft approach to Harden’s disregard of the league’s direction that players quarantine a week before camp likely because of the fragile situation surrounding Harden’s desire to leave.

Several reports have circulated in the offseason that indicated Harden’s interest in being traded to the Brooklyn Nets but the latest rumors say he’s open to a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.