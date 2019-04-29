Rockets’ James Harden calls for ‘fair chance’ after no foul on slide-under

The Houston Rockets’ James Harden blamed his team’s Sunday night loss against the Golden State Warriors-- at least in part-- on uncalled fouls, which he cautioned could lead to series-altering injuries.

Harden said he would have scored more but Warriors defenders kept sliding underneath him when he attempted three-pointers.

“I just want a fair chance, man,” Harden told reporters after the game. “We all know what happened a couple years back with Kawhi. Call the game how it’s supposed to be called, and that’s it. I’ll live with the results.”

With 11 seconds left on the fourth quarter, Harden attempted a game-tying three-pointer when the Warriors’ Draymond Green slid under him, but no foul was called. Per NBA rules, fouls can be called on defensive players for not giving enough room to shooters to safely land.

Asked to comment on Harden’s complaints, Green said, “I’ve been fouled by James on a James three-pointer before. I ain’t trying to hear that one. Nah, I ain’t going with that.”

The Warriors went home with a 104-100 victory and 1-0 lead in the series.