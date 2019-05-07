Rockets fan heckles Warriors’ Kevin Durant ‘New York Knicks!’ during Game 4

At least one fan in Houston was in a New York state of mind Monday/

As if the Warriors’ series-tying loss against the Rockets on Monday wasn’t enough, a Rockets fan heckled Kevin Durant, shouting: “New York Knicks! New York Knicks!”

The fan, who was apparently sitting near the TNT broadcast crew, could be heard shouting at Durant nearly every time he touched the ball.

When Durant was at the free-throw line early in the game, the same could be heard shouting: “New York Knicks! Go to the East Coast!”

The chant was an apparent reference to Durant’s impending free agency, which begins this summer. When New York Knicks traded Kristaps Prozingis to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this year, rumors circulated that Durant would fill the void.

Despite the distraction, Durant scored 34 points throughout Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. But the points were not enough to beat the Rockets, who won 112-108, thus tying the series at 2-2. The Warriors and Rockets will face off against at Oakland’s Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.