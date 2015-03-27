Rocco sets coaching staff at Richmond

New Richmond head football coach Danny Rocco has assembled a 2012 coaching staff that includes five current Spiders' assistant coaches and four of his former assistants at Liberty.

Included is Wayne Lineburg, who was Richmond's interim head coach this season when the Spiders went 3-8.

"We've got a real good combination of guys I've worked with in the past and also guys who have been at Richmond and have had a lot of success during their tenure here. I've very excited about the mix," Rocco said Wednesday in announcing his staff.

Lineburg returns as associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and running backs coach. The others assistant coaches retained by Rocco are Bob Trott (defensive coordinator/safeties), Byron Thweatt (linebackers), Bill Polin (tight ends) and Dave Legg (special teams coordinator/cornerbacks).

Following Rocco from Liberty are Brandon Streeter (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Blaine McCorkle (offensive line), Levern Belin (defensive line) and Manny Rojas (linebackers).

Richmond will open its 2012 season at the University of Virginia on Sept. 1.