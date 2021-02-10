Robert Horry, 7-time NBA champ, fires back after criticism of Tom Brady tweet

Is Tom Brady the greatest athlete there ever was? After winning his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday you could certainly make such an argument but he isn’t alone in that accomplishment.

Former NBA forward Robert Horry took to Twitter on Monday to "welcome" Tom Brady to the "7 chip club" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. But the tweet opened the door for heavy criticism and Horry says he’s tired of it.

"A part of you gets mad because I don't think people outside the NBA family – and when I say 'NBA' I'm saying coaches and players – they don't really respect what I did and they don't really understand what I did and what I was able to accomplish," Horry told FOX Sports on Tuesday. "It's always, 'Oh he was a part. Oh, he was a part.' Yeah, I was a part, but I was a significant part."

Horry won seven NBA titles, two with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, three with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002, and two with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 and 2007.

"You can't have Kool-Aid without sugar, and I was the sugar to most of that stuff."

Horry was no doubt a clutch player and performed his best during the playoffs but having played alongside some of the NBA’s biggest names, including Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, his name is often forgotten.

"More than half the time, I feel slighted because I don't think people really appreciate what I did," Horry continued. "Even [Monday], with me tweeting [about Brady], there's always people going, 'Oh, this, this and this.' I don't pay any attention because if it was one of my teammates that would've said it, then it would've had some meaning."

While Horry ranks among the most-winningest NBA players, it seems hard to compare his career to that of Brady’s. Horry is not a Hall of Famer, was never an NBA All-Star and has a career average of .0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The sports are different but the accolades don’t come close.

Horry ranks seventh in NBA history for most championships. Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell ranks first after helping the franchise win 11 of its 17 titles.