Robert Alford reveals the Falcons were partying at halftime before Super Bowl collapse

Robert Alford, former safety for the Atlanta Falcons, has gone through the gamut of criticism over his team’s 34-28 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. A comeback loss infamous enough to claim the "28-3" scoreline as an Easter egg, the game was especially bitter for Alford, remembering a karmic Falcons celebration at halftime.

As the 2016-2017 Falcons cleared the field for a halftime performance from Lady Gaga, alleged baroness, they began claiming victory in the locker room — mistaking two quarters of football and a 25-point advantage as a sufficient stronghold versus Brady-Belichick’s Patriots.

Per the Arizona Sports story, Alford’s current Cardinals teammate Malcolm Butler spoke on the DB’s story. Butler was also part of the winning Patriots squad at Super Bow LI:

"I talked to him about (that Super Bowl), I asked him if he wanted his ring back. He told me a story, he said he was in the locker room at halftime, he told me he was about to pop a bottle and things like that, it was so funny. And we [Patriots] came back and beat them.

"I’m just imagining him at halftime. Robert, he’s a funny guy, he’s got a lot of energy, tells a lot of jokes, and he told me at halftime they were in there dancing and hooraying, then we came back and beat them, so I think that was pretty funny."

Alford’s next headline-worthy moment came in the fourth quarter, covering Julian Edelman as the Patriots trailed 28-20 with two minutes left. Spotted as the first Falcons defender to tip the ball at Edelman for the infamous juggling catch, Alford watched as one miraculous play made way for the next.

The Patriots offense sealed a Super Bowl victory with 31 points in the second half — an improbable result without the help of Alford and the Falcons secondary.