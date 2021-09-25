Robbie Lawler-Nick Diaz UFC 266 fight lives up to hype, ends with technical knockout

Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz went toe-to-toe and punch-for-punch in their rematch 17 years in the making at UFC 266.

In the third round of their five-round fight, Lawler nailed one of his punches across Diaz’s face. Blood started to pour from the top of the Northern California fighter’s nose. Diaz fell to the mat and Lawler walked away to give Diaz a chance to get back up. Diaz didn’t get back up and Lawler was awarded the victory via technical knockout.

Lawler started the fight with some incredible energy and appeared to stun Diaz early. Diaz was able to come back and start pounding Lawler with straight punches.

Lawler called Diaz a "helluva fighter" and said he always had respect for him in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier in the middle of the Octagon.

It was Diaz’s first fight in six years.

"I had a long time off. I knew I had it coming," he said.

The Diaz-Lawler rematch drew the eyeballs of the UFC world.

Lawler’s last fight came in August 2020 again st Neil Magny. He lost via decision. His last win was in Jly 2017 against Donald Cerrone. Diaz’s last fight in January 2015 against Anderson Silva was ruled a no contest. He last won in 2011 against B.J. Penn.

In their first fight, Diaz defeated Lawler via knockout. That was back at UFC 47 where Chuck Liddell headlined against Tito Ortiz.