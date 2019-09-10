Rob Gronkowski 'very intrigued' about football now that he's watching from sideline

Rob Gronkowski said Tuesday he now understands why fans are incredibly adamant about him returning to football after going from Super Bowl-winning tight end to being a fan like everyone else.

Gronkowski appeared on “Fox & Friends,” revealing that fans call him “half-retired.”

“I understand because I’m watching the game of football now too and I’m very intrigued about the actions like all the hits … and as a fan now watching it I understand,” he said. “I understand the glory of the game as a fan because you don’t really get that anywhere else. I mean, once a week there’s 12 games on and the college football too and everyone is running full speed at each other. It’s very interesting.”

He told the “Fox & Friends” co-hosts that being on the sideline instead of in the game wasn’t that strange to him.

“I’ve accepted it that I’m on the outside and I’m enjoying it," he said, "but it was just very interesting to watch and be like I was one of those guys running full speed at each other and seeing the big hits and everything. It’s pretty cool."

Gronkowski retired in March after helping the New England Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl title. Since then, he’s explained how much pain he has suffered because of the game. He recently partnered up with CBDMEDIC to advocate for current players to use the product to help pain management.