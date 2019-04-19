Rob Gronkowski has one-word response to denting Super Bowl trophy

Rob Gronkowski not only left his mark on the NFL as one of the greatest tight ends in history but it was also revealed earlier this week he left a mark on the Super Bowl trophy.

A video released by the New England Patriots from their celebration at Fenway Park on April 3 ahead of the Boston Red Sox home opener showed the behemoth athlete using the Vince Lombardi Trophy as a baseball bat. He used it to bunt a baseball and dented the trophy.

TOM BRADY SHARES PHOTO TO CELEBRATE NFL DRAFT ANNIVERSARY: 'DID THEY STOP TAKING THESE AFTER MINE?'

Gronkowski appeared unbothered when he tweeted his response Friday about his actions, only saying "Oopsies".

The three-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement in March in an Instagram post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His former teammate Jason McCourty said the dent was “Gronkowski’s parting gift.”

Defensive back Duron Harmon added that if “anybody could do it and get away with it, it’d be Mr. Gronkowski himself.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedai contributed to this report.