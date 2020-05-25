Rob Gronkowski reveals why he decided to come out of retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers new tight end Rob Gronkowski has revealed the real reason for coming out of retirement.

Gronkowski, who made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” was asked why he decided to make a comeback to the NFL, and he said quarterback Tom Brady and the nice weather in Tampa were two key reasons, but his mother only living a few hours away is what made him even more excited.

“You know, everyone keeps asking me ‘Did Tom (Brady) get you to Tampa?’” Gronkowski said on the show. “Well, of course, it didn’t hurt that Tom went to Tampa, you know, and the opportunity to go to Tampa was there too. But you know, Tom was like the appetizer, and then there’s a few other reasons. I love the weather.

“But the main course, the main reason why I came down to Tampa to play is because my mother lives two hours away,” Gronkowski said. “She can get to all the games, all eight of our home games. Whenever I have days off, she’s two hours down the street and I get to see her. So she’s super excited.”

During his final season with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski had 47 receptions for 682 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He will now join an offense that includes wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as fellow tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

There is no doubt about it that Gronkowski will be a key piece for the Buccaneers and their offense as they are primed for a Super Bowl run with Brady running the show under center.