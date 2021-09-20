Rob Gronkowski reveals he doesn't exactly watch a lot of film: 'I just run by guys'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was his typical self when he appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning’s broadcast of "Monday Night Football."

Gronkowski joined the legendary quarterbacks as the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions squared off in an NFC North division matchup. He broke down plays with the Mannings and gave props to Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson when he caught a touchdown pass.

The future Hall of Famer was asked by Eli Manning what he looks for when he watches footage of games, and he spilled the beans on how much film he studies outside of team sessions.

"Well first off, my teammate Cam Brate just asked me the other day, he goes ‘Rob, I have a serious question.’ He goes, ‘Do you ever watch film?’ And I said, ‘No.’ I don’t. I just run by guys. If I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good," Gronkowski said.

"I don’t watch film, but I do watch film when the team is showing it. Every once in a while, I’ll watch games, like right now, and study them. I definitely do check the opponent and who’s going to be covering me. And I actually do go up to Tom (Brady) because I do know Tom watches like 40 hours of film a week and I go, ‘Tom who’s covering me, what type of coverages are they doing?’ I go, ‘That’s why I love playing with you Tom, you know everything.’"

Gronkowski, a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and four-time Super Bowl champion, is one of those rare talents who can run by all kinds of defenders to score.

He has looked like his prime self through the first two games of the 2021 season, with 12 catches for 129 yards and four touchdown catches.