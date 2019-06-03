Rob Gronkowski spikes any chance of him returning to football

Three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski could probably still catch footballs for a living if he really wanted to, but on Sunday he ended the ongoing speculation he was returning to the gridiron.

Gronkowski, while getting his head shaved for charity at the One Mission Buzz off Kids, told reporters they could put any chance of him putting the pads again on to rest.

“Whatever I say it doesn't matter. It'll always be crazy out there. You can put 'em to rest,” he said. “I'm feeling good, [I’m in] a good place.”

The former New England Patriots tight end announced his retirement in March, but rumors still floated about his possible return during the middle of the 2019 season.

Gronkowski himself made a joke about coming back early last month at the Billboard Music Awards when he was asked if he was definitely retired.

“I've got that question many times,” he said. “I mess with people, I say 'fake retired' to half the people, I say I'm coming back next week, but yes, I'm actually retired. But I like to mess around, sometimes tell people I'm really not.”

Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro, is considered to be one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns during his career.