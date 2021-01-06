Rob Gronkowski recalls favorite off-the-field memory with Tom Brady

As Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get ready to take on the NFC East champion Washington Football Team, Gronkowski relived his favorite off-the-field moment with the legendary quarterback.

During a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Gronkowski said that his favorite memory of Brady was when they were at the Kentucky Derby, and he saw Brady take a shot of alcohol, and the "disgust" Brady had on his face because of what he was putting in his body.

Gronkowski imitated Brady while laughing: "I’m putting this alcohol in my body. How am I going to throw next week?"

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady put together a stellar season at the age of 43.

He led Tampa Bay to an 11-5 record, and the Buccaneers’ first playoff appearance since 2007.

Brady finished the 2020 campaign with 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Gronkowski hauled in 45 receptions for 623 receiving yards and seven scores.

The Buccaneers will play Washington on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.